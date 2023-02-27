Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

La Trobe University vice-chancellor Professor John Dewar announces departure

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated February 27 2023 - 1:55pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
La Trobe University vice-chancellor professor John Dewar in 2015. Picture by Bill Conroy

Vice-chancellor at La Trobe University professor John Dewar will depart the organisation when his contract ends in January next year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.