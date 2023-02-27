Vice-chancellor at La Trobe University professor John Dewar will depart the organisation when his contract ends in January next year.
Professor Dewar has been in the role for 11 years, in which time the university has celebrated several achievements, particularly in regional Victoria.
He said he was looking forward to serving out his leadership tenure this year.
"It's an honour to be part of an organisation that has such a strong tradition of combining excellence, accessibility, innovation, and impact in ways that directly benefit our communities while helping to address the challenges facing our region and the world," Professor Dewar said.
"When I came to La Trobe, I knew it was a university with a mission to serve diverse communities across Melbourne's north and throughout regional Victoria.
"I will leave the university with enduring admiration and respect for the passion and determination our people bring to this mission every day.
"I have been inspired to come to work each day and see firsthand the dedication of our staff to widening access to higher education to people from all walks of life."
Professor Dewar said the university's ambitions for 2023 include developing the University City of the Future, continuing its partnership with CSIRO and government to establish and Australian Food Innovation Centre and strengthening its presence in the regions.
According to the university, the La Trobe Rural Health School was strengthened under his leadership, becoming Australia's largest rural health school.
In Bendigo, Professor Dewar helped establish La Trobe's rural medical pathway program in partnership with the University of Melbourne, which saw regional doctors trained here and Albury-Wodonga.
He oversaw a $50 million infrastructure upgrade, which included the new engineering and technology building and modern labs and learning spaces.
He helped establish research initiatives such as the Violet Vines Marshman Centre for Rural Health Research, the Holsworth Research Initiative and Holsworth Biomedical Research Initiative.
Professor Dewar also led the university through a health research fundraising campaign, which raised more than $100 million.
La Trobe chancellor John Brumby said professor Dewar, one of the longest serving current vice-chancellors at an Australian university, would leave a lasting legacy.
"[John] has built an outstanding leadership team and attracted some of the best teaching and research talent to La Trobe," Mr Brumby said.
"New and lasting partnerships across wide-ranging sectors have been established under John's leadership; and La Trobe was also the first Australian university to commit to divesting from fossil fuels, and will be the first Victorian university to reach net zero.
"Most of all, John's effective leadership when supporting our students, staff and communities through the COVID-19 pandemic - one of the university's most challenging periods - has meant that La Trobe has emerged in a strong position to thrive into the future."
The university has started an international recruitment process to find a new vice-chancellor.
