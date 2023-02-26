Seventy-five Monash University medical students are set to begin their clinical placements in the region.
Students will be placed at Bendigo Health, where they will complete rotations such as general medicine, general surgery, anaesthetics, emergency medicine, medical and surgical specialties, aged care, paediatrics and obstetrics and gynaecology.
Fourth year students will be placed at general practice clinics in the wider community, including Castlemaine, Maryborough, Kyneton, Woodend and Gisborne.
First year student Tarsha Hawley, from Mildura, said she was excited to be starting her clinical placements.
"As I grew up in rural Victoria, I am excited to have the opportunity to undertake this placement in a regional community," she said.
"I am most looking forward to the hands-on learning experiences that will arise from being an actively involved member in various medical teams during my rotations."
Ms Hawley said growing up in rural Victoria prompted her interest in medicine and she hoped to stay in regional Victoria after she graduated.
"At this stage I have an interest in emergency and critical care medicine, but I am excited for clinical exposure to various specialties over the next few years to help guide my future career aspirations," she said.
Director of Monash Rural Health Bendigo associate professor Chris Holmes said he hoped the community supported the students during their placements.
"We are very much looking forward to working with these students this year," he said.
"I hope the Bendigo community will show our students all the rewards of a rural lifestyle. If you see our students at the hospital or in your local GP clinic, be sure to share your local knowledge."
