Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Monash University medical students to begin 2023 placements in Bendigo and beyond

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated February 27 2023 - 2:02pm, first published 8:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Seventy-five Monash University medical students are ready to begin placements in Bendigo. Picture supplied.

Seventy-five Monash University medical students are set to begin their clinical placements in the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.