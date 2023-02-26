Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

US ambassador to reveal tribute to Bendigo's Eureka Rebellion hero

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
February 27 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An engraving showing some of the prisoners taken after the Eureka rebellion in 1854. Image courtesy of Ballarat Heritage Services.

IF THERE was any justice in the world, John Joseph's grave should have been immortalised in stone when his body was laid to rest at the White Hills cemetery, hundreds of years ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.