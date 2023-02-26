US ambassador to reveal tribute to Bendigo's Eureka Rebellion hero

IF THERE was any justice in the world, John Joseph's grave should have been immortalised in stone when his body was laid to rest at the White Hills cemetery, hundreds of years ago.
Instead the hero of the Eureka protests that birthed Victoria's democracy was left in an unmarked grave.
He is forgotten no longer.
The United States' ambassador to Australia expects to arrive at the cemetery late this morning to commemorate the life of her countryman.
Caroline Kennedy - daughter of the late president John F Kennedy - is expected to pay tribute to the African American arrested in the wake of Ballarat's 1854 Eureka Rebellion, the deadly confrontation between armed soldiers and gold field miners.
Red coats had charged a makeshift stockade miners as part of a protest movement over exorbitantly priced mining licences and democratic ideals.
In the years that followed, Victoria became shifted to a full representative democracy.
Joseph was one of the 13 men charged high treason in the wake of what the authorities called riots.
To be found guilty could have meant the death penalty.
Joseph is featured with others facing high treason charges in an engraving that circulated in media reports of the time, but he is pictured to the back.
The authorities decided to stick him on trial first.
Some might wonder whether that is because he was an African American in an overtly racist society.
This was a place where a journalist covering the courts found it appropriate write that Joseph had "a stupid and vacant expression of countenance".
Another wrote that the 13 men were a "mongrel crew of German, Italian and Negro rebels".
Raffaello Carboni, the well respected leader and Italian expat who spent time with Joseph in custody awaiting the high treason trials, said that under his "dark skin" was a "warm, good, honest, kind, cheerful heart' and 'a sober, plain-matter-of-fact contented mind".
Maybe the lawyers wanted to get the treason trials rolling with what they thought would be an easy win.
If that was the case, the strategy was a complete flop.
A jury acquitted Joseph and his supporters carried him shoulder-high through a cheering, 10,000 strong crowd outside a Melbourne courtroom.
It had taken them half an hour to deliberate. The rest of the high treason trials ended in acquittals or abandonments.
Joseph died four years later.
Until now, there have been few clues the White Hills cemetery holds a man of Joseph's stature.
There are some opulent graves there, though not as much in the section he lies in.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
