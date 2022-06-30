Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Community philanthropy helps continue La Trobe University's health research

LW
By Lucy Williams
Updated June 30 2022 - 7:56am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RESEARCH: La Trobe Associate Professor Brett Gordon with PhD student Phil Lyristakis are some of the researchers to benefit from community philanthrophy. Picture: DARREN HOWE

La Trobe University has raised $100 million in funding to help continue world-class research and engage more students in higher education with the help of the Bendigo community.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LW

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.