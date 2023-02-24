Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo Family Day Care hopes more educators will come as demand increases

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated February 25 2023 - 10:37am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Debra Towerton with Archer and Meeka. Picture supplied

A local day care centre is working to balance a spike in demand with a drop in educators as increasing numbers of Bendigo parents choose its service over childcare options.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.