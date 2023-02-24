A local day care centre is working to balance a spike in demand with a drop in educators as increasing numbers of Bendigo parents choose its service over childcare options.
Bendigo Family Day Care, which is managed by Bendigo Community Health Services, is calling on more educators to come on board and help meet an unprecedented demand.
Centre co-ordinator Tamarra Tie said there was a long and growing waiting list of families hoping to secure a family day care place for their children in 2023 and beyond.
Ms Tie said this had come at a time when many educators had recently stepped back from their role, citing pandemic-induced burnout.
"While we have less educators at present, we have parents who are preferring the intimate home-setting of family day care, where illness isn't as easily spread and coughs and runny noses are more easily managed," she said.
Educator Debra Towerton had been working in a childcare centre before deciding to become a Family Day Care contractor five years ago.
She said the service was in line with her philosophy that it "takes a village to support a happy child."
The move brought many personal rewards for Ms Towerton, including being named the 2022 Family Day Care Australia Regional Educator of the Year for the Bendigo, Goldfields and Macedon Ranges region.
The awards are Australia's only accolades for the sector and recognise the outstanding work of educators, co-ordinators and services in delivering high quality early childhood education and care.
As a mother-of-five and grandmother-of-six, Ms Towerton has had a lifetime of caring for kids.
"I am so pleased I made the decision to leave a centre and start my business from home,'" she said.
"It's been both financially and emotionally rewarding.
"You laugh, cry, share wonderful moments, you even become a kid yourself at times and over time. You become a part of their family and they a part of yours."
Ms Tie said the service was appreciative of all its educators, and had recently increased the hourly payment to educators in a move to attract and retain more.
She encouraged educators with a minimum Certificate III in Children's Services to enquire about joining the service.
Ms Towerton said the professional development she had received through Bendigo Family Day Care had been a rewarding and motivating aspect of her role.
"The support I've received is also wonderful," she said.
"I've never felt alone despite technically working on my own in my home.
"I've run my own business, celebrated my own values and philosophy and could be home with my family too."
Contact Bendigo Family Day Care to start a rewarding career and help meet the needs of families in the community.
For information on the role email fdc@bchs.com.au call 5406 1382 or visit bchs.com.au/family-day-care
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
