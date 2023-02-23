Bendigo Advertiser
All the fantasy novels your heart desires at Bendigo's new Woodland Collection Bookshop

Updated February 23 2023 - 3:01pm, first published 11:30am
Faith and dad Luke Dam have opened a new bookshop in Mitchell Street. Picture by Noni Hyett

Bendigonians now have the chance to immerse themselves in everything fantasy and young adult reading thanks to a newly-opened bookshop.

