Bendigonians now have the chance to immerse themselves in everything fantasy and young adult reading thanks to a newly-opened bookshop.
Father-daughter duo Faith and Luke Dam have opened the doors of their Woodland Collection Bookshop and couldn't be happier.
This is something Ms Dam has dreamed about for as long as she can remember.
"It's been in the works for a little while, so it's nice to see it finally coming to life," she said.
For anyone looking for a space dedicated to the fantasy and young adult genres of books, this store is the one for you.
From Harry Potter illustrated novels to Alice in Wonderland, the team hopes there will be something there for everyone.
Mr Dam said it was great to see his daughter's love for everything mythical and whimsical translated into this latest business venture.
"She just has a passion for it," he said.
"I have a business of my own, so I'm here to help with the financial side, but the ideas are all her."
The family hopes the Mitchell Street store will not only be somewhere for people to buy books, but a quiet space to relax as well.
"We have a little quiet spot out the back people can come and just have a safe spot to read," Mr Dam said.
"There's space to take your book and just enjoy it."
And despite only opening last week, Mr Dam said there was already a fanbase for the store.
"We've had a few repeat customers already," he said.
"It was a cracker opening and we're hoping more people will find out about us and come see what we're all about.
"I think Bendigo is the right demographic for this kind of store, so hopefully we can meet more people along the way."
And there are more ideas in the works for the business.
"We're hoping to start up a second-hand book section too," Mr Dam said.
"We're so excited to see what we can do."
Woodland Collection Bookshop is open Wednesday to Saturday between 10am and 5pm on weekdays and 10am and 2pm on the weekend.
You can find them at 9 Mitchell Street, Bendigo.
More information is available on the store's Facebook page.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
