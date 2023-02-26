Driver killed in single car crash at Rathscar

A driver has been killed following a single car crash at Rathscar on Sunday afternoon, police have confirmed.
Police and emergency services attended the scene at Maryborough-St Arnaud Road, where a twin cab utility reportedly left the road and crashed into a tree at about 12.15pm.
The 53-year-old driver died at the scene.
Police are investigating the crash and will prepare a report for the coroner.
They are asking any who was in the area at the time that may have dashcam footage or information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or to submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.