Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Driver killed in single car crash at Rathscar, Pyrenees on Sunday afternoon

Updated February 27 2023 - 6:51am, first published 6:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Driver killed in single car crash at Rathscar

A driver has been killed following a single car crash at Rathscar on Sunday afternoon, police have confirmed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.