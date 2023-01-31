Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Community protests Remembrance Parks Central Victoria at Eaglehawk Cemetery

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated February 1 2023 - 10:04am, first published January 31 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Lock at the protest against Remembrance Parks Central Victoria's adornment policy, which has resulted in flowers and other items being removed from graves. Picture by Darren Howe

Tensions at Eaglehawk Cemetery have reached boiling point, with more than 100 people turning up today to protest the trust's actions in removing flowers and tributes from burial sites.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.