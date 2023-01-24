Bendigo Advertiser
Eaglehawk Cemetery plot-holders protest gravesite adornment removal

By Jenny Denton
Updated January 24 2023 - 5:17pm, first published 4:15pm
Joanne Jennings at her mother's grave in the Eaglehawk Cemetery. A pot that was on the grave since 1997 has been removed. Picture by Darren Howe

Family members of loved ones buried at Eaglehawk Cemetery have set up a Facebook page and are taking their case to the media after managers from Remembrance Parks Central Victoria (RPCV) started removing items adorning grave sites in the past week-and-a-half.

