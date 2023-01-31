Cameron Jordan motivated to succeed on the path to 2024 Paris Olympics

Cameron Jordan has one thing on his mind and that's a trip to Paris.
It's not to see the Eiffel tower, eat croissants or visit museums - the 21-year-old is determined to give his best effort in the water during the coming months in hope of qualifying for the Australian swim team that will head to the 2024 Paris Olympics.
"There's going to be a lot of hard work involved," he said.
"I need to be consistent and learn from all of the professionals I meet along the way."
Jordan was recently identified by Swimming Australia as one of the country's rising talents and was invited to attend the National Flippers Program camp on the Gold Coast.
"It was a great experience as I learned a lot about the stroke in general (breaststroke) and I trained with and raced against some top swimmers," he said.
"I am quite a competitive person. I loved the experience of racing against them."
Jordan is now back in Bendigo and training ahead of his next major events which includes world trials and national Australian tournaments.
He is currently ranked around 10th in Australia within his stroke categories, but admits there's plenty of work to do to ensure he is in the picture when it comes down to selection time.
"I want to give myself a good attempt at Paris 2024," he said.
"I am ranked about 10th in Australia at the moment but I need to get that down to first or second.
"It's a small difference in seconds, but a reasonable difference overall to get down that far as it's a difficult amount of time to shave off.
"Looking ahead I will just keep building towards the times that I need."
Jordan is already setting himself a clear path to producing good times in the water on the back of a recent top performance which earned him the prestigious Australia Day medal
It is given to the swimmer with the highest FINA point score within an individual event, which he received in his 50m breaststroke at a recent country tournament.
Jordan and fellow BESC team mates were in action at the 2023 Victorian Country Long Course Swimming Championships.
All 26 of the club's athletes achieved a personal best in either one or several of their events at the tournament hosted by the Ovens and Murray District SA.
In addition six swimmers broke country records during the course of the weekend.
Henry Allan (15-15) wrapped up the 100m backstroke in 1:00.41.
He then teamed up with Jordan, Isabella Symons and Telani Bibby in the 4 by 50m medley relay to win gold (1:55.52).
Jordan (18 and over) excelled with a 28.48 in the 50m breaststroke.
Other gold results include Isabella Symons (50m butterfly, 50m backstroke), Henry Allan (100m backstroke), Cameron Jordan (200m breaststroke, 50m butterfly) and Will Anderson, Henry Allan, Sebastian Mansfield and Miller Nihill in the 4 by 50m relay.
Silver medallists include Anna Mittel (50m freestyle, Gus Adlem (100m butterfly), Sebastian Mansfield (100m breaststroke), Azia Fong-Sutton (100m freestyle), Charlie Whitsed (50m freestyle), Henry Allan (100m butterfly), Lara Judd (200m breaststroke, 50m butterfly, 50m backstroke), Lara Judd, Veda Haines, Isabella Symons and Anna Mittel (40 by 50m relay).
There was also bronze for Henry Allan in the 200m individual medley and Azia Fong-Sutton in the (100m backstroke).
