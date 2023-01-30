The City of Greater Bendigo is hoping to reduce fatal and serious injury crashes on the municipality's roads through a new action plan.
The draft Greater Bendigo Road Safety Action Plan 2023-2027 is open for community feedback until Tuesday, February 28 and includes the city's goals around safer walking, cycling, driving, motorcycling and travel to schools.
City mayor Andrea Metcalf said the plan was designed to align with national and Victorian road safety strategies.
"It aims to reduce the number of people killed or seriously injured on Greater Bendigo's road network as a result of road crashes, and is working towards halving road deaths and reducing serious injuries by 2030 (as per Victorian government targets)," she said.
"It also aims to improve safety to support active and sustainable transport, and improve safe connections and accessibility for everyone."
Cr Metcalf said the plan recognised a shared responsibility for all road users.
"The plan also informs the necessary actions required to make improvements to road safety and guide the implementation of road safety activities within Greater Bendigo for the next five years," she said.
"It is an important piece of work because it outlines key actions and priorities, it will also assist both the city and Regional Roads Victoria to apply for state and federal funding for future road safety and infrastructure improvement projects."
According to crash data from July 2015 to June 2020 supplied by the city, most crashes in Bendigo occurred where the speed limit was 60km/h or less and the majority of crashes in our built-up areas were at intersections.
The majority of crashes on our high-speed rural roads involved vehicles running off the road and around a third of crashes on the network involved vulnerable road users such as pedestrians, cyclists or motorcyclists.
Community consultation found people relied heavily on car travel and most of the Greater Bendigo population participated in active transport, mostly walking.
Many cyclists were concerned about the safety of on-road bike lanes while most cyclists reported feeling unsafe when cycling.
Three-quarters of people said the speed limits on the municipality's roads should remain the same, and some said they should be lower near shopping areas and schools.
The highest priority safety issues were considered to be speeding, distracted and aggressive drivers and cyclist safety.
According to Victoria Police, at least 30 lives have been lost on roads in Victoria this year, nine more than the same time last year.
To provide feedback on the draft action plan head to letstalkgreaterbendigo.com.au/road-safety-action-plan.
