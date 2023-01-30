Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Feedback sought on City of Greater Bendigo's road safety action plan

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated January 30 2023 - 5:01pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Have your say on how the City of Greater Bendigo can improve road safety. Picture by Noni Hyett

The City of Greater Bendigo is hoping to reduce fatal and serious injury crashes on the municipality's roads through a new action plan.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.