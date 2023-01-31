Young leaders ready to have their voices heard on youth council

A new team of young people is ready to have their voices heard as part of the City of Greater Bendigo's youth council.
At Monday's regular council meeting, councillors endorsed the group, which is made up of eight new members and 10 returning members.
A big focus for the youth council will be the new Youth Action Plan 2023-24, which outlines the City's commitment to people aged 12 to 24 years old.
Returning youth councillor and current youth mayor Victoria Tangey said the group was keen to represent young residents across the region.
"The Youth Action Plan will be a very important framework for young people in Greater Bendigo," she said.
"So, it's important young people speak up and contribute with their feedback. It's paramount their voices are heard too, that is why the engagement process is so important.
"The youth council is entering its third term in 2023. I have been a youth councillor from the beginning, in 2019, and it has been wonderful to watch the progress and development of our skills, reputation and advice.
"We have eight new youth councillors who all bring valuable skills and experience to the table. I'm so honoured to have participated in such a rewarding program for so long, I'm sure the 10 returning youth councillors feel the same.
"Watch this space, there are exciting things coming from the Youth Council in the 2023/2024 term."
Eligible members of the youth council are aged between 14 and 24 years old and live, work and/or study in Greater Bendigo.
The current membership is as follows:
Returning Youth Councillors:
New Youth Councillors:
City mayor Andrea Metcalf congratulated all youth councillors on their appointment.
"Introducing a Youth Council has been really valuable to capture the perspective of young people and ensure their feedback is considered in the planning and development of our city and region," Cr Metcalf said.
"This has been a very positive way to grow leadership skills in local young people, which they can then use at school, university, sporting clubs or workplaces. It is also a really valuable opportunity to increase young people's understanding about local government, its role in the community and how they can influence positive outcomes.
OTHER STORIES:
"The new Youth Action Plan will guide the city's commitment to young people and is aligned with current strategies, including the Council Plan and Health and Wellbeing Plan.
"Actions include micro-credential training, accessing opportunities for work experience and career planning, promoting safety around gender identity, providing strategic advice on city plans and strategies, developing media and events skills, celebrating young people's achievements, celebrating First Nations culture and offering volunteering opportunities.
The Youth Action Plan draft is available for public comment until Tuesday, February 28 at letstalkgreaterbendigo.com.au/draft-youth-action-plan.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.