Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

MP Wendy Lovell calls for Remembrance Parks Central Victoria directors to be replaced

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated January 30 2023 - 6:36pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Kidman shows the tattoo in memory of her daughter, Lindsay, whose grave at the Eaglehawk cemetery was stripped of momentos that had adorned it for nine years. Picture by Darren Howe

Controversy over the management of cemeteries at Eaglehawk and Bendigo continues to grow with the Liberal member for Northern Victoria, Wendy Lovell, today calling for the directors of Remembrance Parks Central Victoria, the cemetery trust which manages them, to be sacked.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.