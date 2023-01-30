Controversy over the management of cemeteries at Eaglehawk and Bendigo continues to grow with the Liberal member for Northern Victoria, Wendy Lovell, today calling for the directors of Remembrance Parks Central Victoria, the cemetery trust which manages them, to be sacked.
Remembrance Parks Central Victoria (RPCV) controls 11 regional cemeteries - including at White Hills, Kangaroo Flat, Pine Lodge and Kialla West, as well as Bendigo and Eaglehawk.
The MP's call comes in the wake of widespread media attention and an outpouring on social media after RPCV staff cleared graves at Eaglehawk of personal momentos, including breakable vases, statues and other memorabilia - without directly informing cemetery users of their intention to do so.
While the organisation put up signs on gates and posted information to social media, many cemetery visitors were unaware of the plan or believed they had more time to remove items.
The Bendigo Advertiser is aware of at least five people who described themselves as grief stricken after their loved ones' graves were unexpectedly "stripped" of tribute items that had adorned them for years, with these apparently taken to the Eaglehawk tip.
The Victorian Ombudsman's Office confirmed it was investigating one complaint relating to the removal of items from a gravesite at Eaglehawk.
In a statement, Ms Lovell, who has also written privately to Victorian Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas about the issue, called for Ms Thomas to sack the entire RPCV board of directors and replace them with an administrator "until a more compassionate board can be appointed".
"The honouring of departed loved ones by grieving families is a very emotional issue, and a compassionate cemetery trust would fully engage with families before taking any action," her statement said.
Ms Lovell said the cemetery trust's recent "heartless actions" came in the wake of a controversial proposal by RPCV last year "to introduce exorbitant price rises for interment and cremation services", which was overturned in the Victorian parliament.
"Remembrance Parks Central Victoria's mission statement and values require the trust to deliver a caring service and act with compassion and integrity," the MP said.
"Clearly the trust only complies with these requirements when a spotlight is shone on their decisions that are not compassionate or in the best interests of the public."
At the time of the 2022 proposed price rises, which would have increased the cost of burial from $2475 to $4305, then-CEO Dean McElroy justified them as necessary for the cemetery trust's sustainability.
Current RPCV CEO Emma Flukes told the Bendigo Advertiser in late December that the cemetery trust had "increased [its] focus on the general upkeep and appearance" of its cemeteries "based on community feedback and, in particular, the need to apply the adornments policy consistently."
The policy bans glass, porcelain and ceramic as "a potential health and safety risk to visitors and staff" with these items "removed without prior notification for safety reasons". Solar lights, pebbles, decorative fencing, hanging ornaments and metal spikes are also prohibited.
Ms Flukes said the organisation was struggling to keep its cemeteries safe and tidy, particularly given the impacts of recent flooding.
There had been "a significant amount of feedback from the community over the last 12 months in regard to the state of the cemeteries, the trees and the lack of respect felt by some who are seeing ornaments from neighbouring sites encroaching onto their loved ones graves," the cemetery trust said in a Facebook post in December.
However, many regular visitors the Advertiser spoke to were indignant at the suggestion they had not been looking after their family members' graves appropriately.
They also pointed to serious safety hazards at the cemeteries including uneven surfaces and fallen fences and grave stones.
A Victorian government spokesperson said the government "expects that the trust is respectful of grieving families' adornments and valuables and communicates any changes appropriately and respectfully".
Statement from Remembrance Parks Central Victoria
In a statement received late on Monday Remembrance Parks Central Victoria acknowledged its "application of the adornment policy has caused uncertainty and concern" to many families and it "needed to do better".
"While our actions to date have been motivated by compliance with occupational health and safety laws, we recognise that we should have provided better support to families and communicated more widely before acting the way we did," the statement said.
"Our responsibility is to ensure that we uphold the regulations and rules enshrined in legislation and set by WorkSafe. Our policies on memorials on graves and memorial sites is designed to protect the health and safety of staff and visitors to our cemeteries, to help protect the environment and support the different cultural and religious needs of the wide range of people in Victorian communities.
"We also have a responsibility to families who want to decorate graves of their loved ones and we must do better to explain to families what is permitted and not permitted on interred sites. We will support any person or family who wants to work with us to navigate the rules to ensure they are compliant."
