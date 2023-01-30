More than one million youngsters have headed back to Victorian schools this week, as grade prep start their schooling journey and the pressures of COVID-19 gradually fades.
Holy Rosary Primary School in Bendigo has 44 new grade preps across two classes and principal Paul Wilkinson said it was great to be moving back into a more normal environment.
"I think for us, it's really exciting coming back in a more normal way than last year when parents had to drop the children and run," he said.
"This year it was great to see the parents walking in and dropping the kids off and meeting their teachers and going into the classrooms. It was a really great opportunity for our community to come back together again.
"I think that's something that our school is built on and I think all schools really take pride in their community and that was sadly lost in the last few years."
Mr Wilkinson said it was great to have seen that positivity return on the first day back as students of all ages were back on campus, while retaining sensible hygiene methods.
"The natural thing is about hygiene and making sure hands have been washed, using sanitizer and trying to make sure that we're outside, making sure we've got airflow through the classrooms and I think the school is set up really well to cater for that," he said.
"They're the normal responses and then we can have some normal interactions with our community and still remain safe by taking those precautions that we have in place."
"I do suggest to parents that they might need to add some early nights during the week because they'll be pretty worn out," he said.
While sometimes the first day of the year brings some tears, Mr Wilkinson said the students had been super positive and it was more likely to be the parents to be emotional.
"The vibe around the whole place was one of 'we're really excited to be back and we're really excited to be at school'," he said.
"The little kids were rapt to be able to go into their classes and I think it goes back to that transitioning program that we did late last year.
"They were able to assimilate to the school, they know who their teachers are going to be and they know where they're going to be so I think that's helped."
Kangaroo Flat Primary School students were also keen to get back in the classroom and start learning.
Prep student Hane said his favourite things at school so far were playing on the playground, having an art class and making new friends.
He is one of more than 77,000 students starting grade prep with a similar number beginning secondary school across 1566 government, 499 Catholic and 230 independent schools across the state.
Each prep student at a government school will receive a free bag with books like The Two-Hearted Numbat by Ambelin and Ezekiel Kwaymullina, a brother and sister team of Indigenous writers, a Meet the Mathscots ruler, a world map jigsaw, SunSmart stickers and a Get Your Move On frisbee.
Elsewhere in Victoria, 12 new schools have started in Melbourne's growing west, north and south-east as part of work to build 100 new Victorian schools by 2026.
Education minister Natalie Hutchins said it was great to get students back in the classroom.
"I'd like to wish every student returning to school this week the best of luck in the coming year - it's an exciting time filled with new friends, learning and experiences that shape you forever," she said.
"More students than ever have the facilities and first-class education they deserve, thanks to record investment in school infrastructure and support for teachers - ensuring Victoria remains the education state."
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
