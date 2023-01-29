Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo's Rob Murdoch wants to raise awareness around mental health through fundraiser

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated January 29 2023 - 4:34pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Murdoch shares his mental health journey in hopes of raising awareness and funds. Picture by Darren Howe

Before his diagnosis, all Bendigo's Rob Murdoch could wonder was what was "wrong" with him.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.