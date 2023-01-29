Bendigo Advertiser
Study finds government education in regional Victoria costs $75,217

Lucy Williams
Lucy Williams
Updated January 30 2023 - 6:22pm, first published 7:30am
Bendigo Senior Secondary College principal Dale Pearce is calling for funding reforms as the enormous cost of education is revealed.

As families across the region scramble to complete last minute school preparations, the cost of education is already hitting purses, and local educators are calling for change.

Local News

