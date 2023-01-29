A 30-year-old woman has died following a two-vehicle collision in Laanecoorie this morning, about half-an-hour west from Bendigo.
Senior Constable Andrew Henderson, from Central Goldfields Highway Patrol, said the female driver and single occupant of a blue Mazda hatchback was travelling south on Bridgewater-Maldon Road about 8.10am.
Senior Constable Henderson said the Mazda collided with a Mitsubishi Triton utility travelling west at the intersection of Bendigo-Maryborough Rd and Bridgewater-Maldon Rd.
READ MORE:
A man in his 50s has been taken to Bendigo hospital for observation
A spokesperson from Ambulance Victoria said paramedics treated the two people at the scene and the male patient is now in a stable condition.
Investigations into the accident are ongoing.
As of January 29, there had already been 30 road deaths in Victoria this year before the Laanecoorie fatality.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.