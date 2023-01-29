Bendigo Advertiser
Woman dies after two-vehicle collision in Laanecoorie near Bendigo

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated January 30 2023 - 4:29pm, first published 10:15am
A 30-year-old woman has died following a two-vehicle collision in Laanecoorie this morning, about half-an-hour west from Bendigo.

