Water Skiers cap off thrilling weekend on the Loddon at the Australian Masters

The much-anticipated 2023 Australian Masters on the Loddon River wrapped up with a thrilling finish.
The annual three-day tournament hosted by the Bridgewater Water Ski Club saw competitors from across Australia in aciton, including the coveted open division jumps which launched into action on Sunday.
In the women's open division Kristy Appleton had an incredible weekend in the water taking out the trick, and jumps, while also finishing runner-up in the slalom to Lara Butlin.
The star performance earned her the overall open women's honours on 1560.81 points ahead of Butlin (1393.52) and Jada Sweeney (1166.111)
There was also heated competition in the men's open division which rising star Callan Ashcroft clinched after excelling in the slalom, tricks and jumps.
He finished fifth in the slalom, but rose to the top in both the tricks and jumps to take the overall men's honours on 1755.49 points ahead of Ben Cosgriff (1351.35) and Corey Saddington (1199.36).
Sport news:
There was also a strong contingent of junior skiers who had just returned from the 2022 IWWF World Under-17 Water Ski Championships in Chile.
A highlight was using the club's new jump after its previous one was destroyed during the floods which inundated parts of the state in October.
In addition to the open division competitors, most of the skiers were vying to secure valuable ranking points in order to qualify for next month's Moomba Masters on the Yarra River.
Also on the radar are the Victorian titles which will also be hosted by the Bridgewater Water Ski Club scheduled for March 25-26.
Slalom: Lara Butlin (649.57), Kristy Appleton (632.48)
Tricks: Kristy Appleton (R1:3440/R2:4290), Lara Butlin (R1:2490/R2:3540), Anthea Collicoat (R1:3200/R2:3210)
Jump: Kristy Appleton (R1:40.7m/39.5m), Lara Butlin (R1:33.9m/R2:35.6m), Jada Sweeney (R1:33.9m/35.6m)
Overall: Kristy Appleton (1560.81), Lara Butlin (1393.52), Jada Sweeney (1166.11), Anthea Collicoat (1050.08)
Slalom: Joseph Sherry (800), Jack Christie (752), Patrick Crisp (712), Ben Cosgriff (704), Callan Ashcroft (624), Corey Saddington (584)
Tricks: Callan Ashcroft (R1:4960/7530), Patrick Crisp (R1:6400/R2:7220), Jacob Saddington (R1:870/R2:2390)
Jump: Callan Ashcroft (R1:52.9m/52.3m), Corey Saddington (R1:50.7m/R2: 49.5m), Ben Cosgriff (R1:48.9m/R2: 49.5m)
Overall: Callan Ashcroft (1755.49), Ben Cosgriff (1351.35), Corey Saddington (1199.36)
For a full list of results from all age categories at the 2023 Australian Masters please visit https://www.iwwfed-ea.org/classic/23AUS056/.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.