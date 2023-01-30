Bendigo Advertiser
Water Skiers cap off thrilling weekend on the Loddon at the Australian Masters

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated January 30 2023 - 4:35pm, first published 2:10pm
New South Wales water skier Callan Ashcroft won the men's open jump with a 52.9m on Sunday at the Australian Masters on the Loddon. Picture by Noni Hyett

The much-anticipated 2023 Australian Masters on the Loddon River wrapped up with a thrilling finish.

