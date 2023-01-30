Essendon, North Melbourne headed for Bendigo as part of AFL Community Camp program

ESSENDON will hold an open training session at the Queen Elizabeth Oval on February 10 as part of its two-day community camp visit.
The Bombers will be in Bendigo and Castlemaine on February 9-10 in what will be the return of AFL community camps for the first time since 2020.
The AFL's community camp program will also include a two-day visit from North Melbourne in Bendigo and Rochester the following week on February 13-14.
The North Melbourne visit will include a clinic session at Kangaroo Flat's Dower Park on Monday, February 13 from 5pm.
Essendon has confirmed its visit to Bendigo will include an open training session at the QEO from 10am to noon on Friday, February 10, followed by a "snap and sign" until 12.30pm.
"Football means so much to the people in regional and rural communities. It brings people together with great connection and is often the heartbeat of regional towns," Essendon executive GM of community, indigenous affairs and The Long Walk Leanne Brooke said on Monday.
"Unfortunately, over the past two years it has been challenging to connect with local communities across Australia, but we recognise that community football is the lifeblood of our game.
"We are delighted to be returning to local communities to enhance people's connection to our great game and the Bombers.
"We are very much looking forward to seeing all the Bendigo and Castlemaine locals through our school visits and community clinics and encourage all Bomber fans to come out and see their heroes."
The Bombers will arrive in Bendigo on Thursday, February 9, and visit schools and community centres throughout Castlemaine and Bendigo.
Both Essendon and North Melbourne have former Bendigo Pioneer players on their lists, with Jake Stringer and Jye Caldwell at the Bombers and Flynn Perez at the Kangaroos.
