Residents in townships along the Murray River are being urged to move to higher ground as water levels rise.
A Watch and Act message has been issued downstream of Tocumwal to Barham as moderate flooding occurs at Stevens Weir and Barham.
According to VicEmergency, spills from the Hume Dam combined with flood waters from the Kiewa River have caused minor flooding at Corowa.
Renewed rises are occurring along the river at Torrumbarry Weir, where minor flooding is possible from late Saturday.
The Murray River at Barham is expected to remain around the moderate flood level (5.80 m) through to midweek next week.
Residents have been urged to act now and take actions immediately to protect lives and property, and move to higher ground.
What you should do:
Floodwater is dangerous - never enter floodwater.
Decide if you will evacuate if it becomes necessary.
If you choose to leave:
If you are travelling:
If you stay or if it is unsafe to leave:
Impacts in your area:
The next update is expected by 3pm on Saturday or as the situation changes.
Use multiple sources to stay informed:
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
