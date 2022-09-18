BFNL GRAND FINAL MATCH REPORT: Just seven goals kicked as Gisborne wins QEO slog

TO SAY goals were at a premium in Saturday's BFNL senior grand final at the QEO would be a major understatement.
For never before in a BFNL grand final have so few goals been kicked, such were the treacherous conditions Gisborne and Strathfieldsaye were confronted with for the league's long-awaited first grand final day in three years.
Just seven goals were kicked for the game as the Bulldogs reveled in the wet, windy and cold conditions they are well accustomed to to win 5.20 (50) to 2.10 (22) and secure the club's first premiership since 2006.
In what was a grand final that resembled more a game of rugby than Aussie Rules, such were the constant stoppages and rolling mauls as both sides willed the ball forward at any cost in what was a battle of territory, Gisborne's winning score of 50 was the second lowest in BFNL grand final history.
Only South Bendigo's 7.2 (44) in its 1925 victory over Castlemaine by four points is a lower winning score in BFNL grand final history.
And the Storm's score of 22 is the lowest recorded in a BFNL grand final, surpassing Golden Square's previous low of 3.10 (28) in its 83-point loss to Eaglehawk in 1971.
The 2022 BFNL grand final will very much go down in the history books as not only the day Gisborne was crowned the BFNL's first premier team for three years following the COVID seasons of 2021 and 2020, but for those who braved the arctic conditions, it will also go down in folklore for the dismal weather it was played in.
Across all three grades of football a mere 26 goals were kicked for the day on a QEO that by the final siren of the senior match was very much looking the worse for wear.
And if the BFNL ever wanted to trial what a night grand final may look like, it got its chance in the first quarter of the seniors as such was the gloomy weather that hung over the QEO, the lights that had been on since the third quarter of the reserves game were taking strong effect.
The fact just seven goals were kicked for the senior game and every quarter went for at least 30 minutes was testament to the stop-start nature of the game brought on by the conditions that allowed for barely any free-flowing passages.
In a game where contest was king, according to Premier Data, Gisborne had the advantage in contested possessions (146-126); clearances (54-40); ground balls (152-97); hard ball gets (53-33); while the Bulldogs also convincingly won the inside-50 count 68-36.
The two teams combined to lay 200 tackles - Strathfieldsaye 112 and Gisborne 88 - while in what must have been an incredibly tough game to umpire given the conditions and constant congestion, the Bulldogs were awarded 31 free kicks and the Storm 30.
The difficulty of putting the ball through the big sticks at either end, as a combined scoreline of 7.30 would attest, was most evident in the third quarter when neither side scored a goal.
On a day that was tailor-made for the in-and-under contested beasts, it was two Gisborne key position players who earned the best-on-ground medals.
Ruckman Braidon Blake (36 hit-outs, 17 possessions, seven clearances) was awarded the Nalder Medal on a day in which he had an enormous workload to carry given the repeat stoppage trend of the game.
And gun centre half-back Jack Reaper (six marks, 12 possessions) who was outstanding in intercepting and repelling as he has been all season showed why he's one of the competition's premier backmen with a performance that earned him the AFL Victoria Medal.
While it was two Bulldogs' players who won the best-on-ground medals, with in-and-under midfielder Flynn Lakey and ball magnet Brad Bernacki also mounting strong cases, Strathfieldsaye's clear best player was co-coach Shannon Geary in defence.
It was clear from the outset that the game was going to be a grind and every goal all so valuable, with it taking 25 minutes for the first to be kicked through the Storm's Boden Alexander.
Alexander's set-shot goal was set-up by a holding the ball free kick awarded to Storm forward Caleb Ernst against Bulldogs' defender Jaidyn Owen.
Ernst passed to Alexander, who nailed the 35m set-shot - the only goal kicked of the opening quarter.
Tellingly for the Bulldogs, the Storm had been kicking to what had been the scoring end all day - the city end - and to go into quarter-time just seven points in arrears, 1.3 to 0.2, was an early win.
The second quarter was played primarily in Gisborne's front half as the Bulldogs generated constant repeat inside 50 entries (25), but were unable to capitalise on their opportunities.
The Bulldogs registered 2.7 for the quarter, with their pair of goals kicked by Luke Ellings and Matt Merrett, who had both looked dangerous in attack.
Included in the Bulldogs' seven behinds for the quarter were four rushed points as they were able to get the ball deep into attack and put the Storm defence under siege.
Ellings kicked the Bulldogs' first goal of the game at the seven-minute mark of the second term after Gisborne's first four scores had been behinds.
Ellings' goal put the Bulldogs ahead by one point and they wouldn't surrender the lead for the remainder of the game.
The Storm suffered an injury blow midway through the second quarter when Alexander was hurt pressuring Owen and was helped from the ground in the arms of trainers and later taken to Bendigo Hospital with concerns over a possible broken cheekbone.
Storm star Kal Geary was also clearly hampered during the second quarter after a kick to the leg.
The half-time scoreline was more akin to that of a soccer game as the Bulldogs had just two goals on the board to the Storm's one, with Gisborne ahead by 12 points, 2.9 to 1.3.
And to use a soccer reference again, the third quarter was effectively a nil-all draw with no goals kicked by either side.
Not that both sides didn't have their chances as they instead scored a combined 0.10, with the Storm adding 0.7 and the Bulldogs 0.3 as the game continued as an old-fashioned crash-and-bash wet-weather slog.
Leading by eight points in time-on, Gisborne had three opportunities to push its lead out beyond two goals starting with a pair of chances off the boot of Ellings that went begging.
The first was when Ellings' kick on the run from 30m looked to be headed through for a goal before a superb piece of defensive work on the goaline by the Storm's Patrick Blandford reduced it to a touched behind.
Three minutes later Ellings had another chance when he won a holding the ball free kick against the Storm's Daniel Clohesy 20m out on a slight angle, but his shot pushed right.
The Bulldogs' third opportunity came after the three quarter-time siren.
An Ethan Foreman mis-kick fortuitously found its way to Gisborne skipper Pat McKenna, who marked 45m out seconds before the siren sounded.
With the chance to put the Bulldogs a decisive 13 points in front at three quarter-time, McKenna's set-shot from 50m into the Barnard Street end breeze was on target, but just fell short and was touched over the line for a behind giving Gisborne an eight-point advantage, 2.12 to 1.10.
While it hadn't been pretty - far from it - the game was still very much up for grabs going into the final term, with the Bulldogs kicking to the favoured city end in the last quarter, but in what had been a taxing grind of a battle, would the Storm having had the benefit of the previous week off prove decisive late?
Ultimately, there was no halting the Bulldogs' surge to the flag in the last quarter once they landed the crucial first blow just two minutes in from the boot of Ethan Minns.
Wingman Sam Graham drove the ball inside 50 for the Bulldogs where Minns crumbed a pack and from 40m booted the game's first goal for 43 minutes.
Nine minutes later the Bendigo Advertiser premiership cup well and truly looked destined to be headed back down the Calder for the first time in 16 years when Bulldogs' midfield dynamo Bernacki was awarded a free kick for too high.
From 30m out Bernacki, who featured among the Bulldogs' best players, kicked the goal to push the margin out to 22 points as Gisborne led 38-16.
Apart from Alexander's major in the first term, the only other goal the Storm could muster for the game was through captain Lachlan Sharp in the last quarter when after a foot race with opponent Zach Vescovi he soccered the ball off the ground for what would be the game's only goal kicked at the Barnard Street end.
The Bulldogs' Ellings later made himself a piece of BFNL trivia as the only player to kick multiple goals in the 2022 grand final by kicking the last of the game to push Gisborne's winning margin out to 28 points.
Premier Data's top ranked player of the grand final was the Bulldogs' Bernacki with 158 points.
Bernacki racked up a game-high 37 possessions (19 kicks, 18 handballs), including 23 contested, 11 clearances and drove the Bulldogs inside 50 13 times.
Lakey collected 28 touches (11 kicks, 17 handballs), laid four tackles and had four clearances, while defender Liam Rodgers led the Bulldogs' tackle count with nine.
Gisborne skipper McKenna, opposed by the Storm's Jack Neylon, took the most marks for the game with 10 to go with 15 disposals.
Behind Bernacki's 158 points, Storm veteran Shannon Geary was the game's No.2 ranked player with 134 points.
Half-back Geary was the Storm's leading ball-winner with 34 possessions (28 kicks, six handballs) and had a game-high 15 rebound 50s.
Storm midfielder Clohesy battled hard in the clinches with 25 possessions (15 kicks, 10 handballs), 11 tackles, eight clearances and eight inside 50s, while Michelsen medallist Jake Moorhead accumulated 28 disposals (24 kicks, four handballs) and 11 clearances.
Gisborne premiership team - Pat McKenna (c), Brad Bernacki, Jack Scanlon, Ethan Minns, Matt Panuccio, Nick Doolan, Matt Cassidy, Seb Bell-Bartels, Ethan Foreman, Liam Rodgers, Zach Vescovi, Liam Spear, Sam Graham, Flynn Lakey, Jack Reaper, Luke Ellings, Josh Kemp, Braidon Blake, Ben Eales, Matt Merrett, Mat Weber, Jaidyn Owen.
Coach - Rob Waters.
Gisborne 0.2 2.9 2.12 5.20 (50)
Strathfieldsaye 1.3 1.3 1.10 2.10 (22)
GOALS: Gisborne: L.Ellings 2, E.Minns 1, M.Merrett 1, B.Bernacki 1; Strathfieldsaye: B.Alexander 1, L.Sharp 1
BEST: Gisborne: B.Blake, J.Reaper, B.Bernacki, P.McKenna, E.Minns, J.Scanlon; Strathfieldsaye: S.Geary, B.Stevens, B.Lester, J.Moorhead, D.Clohesy, C.McCarty
DISPOSALS
Strath: 81 Gis: 83
CLEARANCES
Strath: 10 Gis: 16
INSIDE 50S
Strath: 17 Gis: 9
TACKLES
Strath: 24 Gis: 23
TOP 6 PLAYERS
44 - Pat McKenna (G)
43 - Jake Moorhead (S)
43 - Shannon Geary (S)
42 - Kallen Geary (S)
41 - Daniel Clohesy (S)
35 - Ethan Minns (G)
DISPOSALS
Strath: 67 Gis: 80
CLEARANCES
Strath: 9 Gis: 15
INSIDE 50S
Strath: 6 Gis: 25
TACKLES
Strath: 29 Gis: 22
TOP 6 PLAYERS
80 - Brad Bernacki (G)
56 - Matt Merrett (G)
33 - Harry Conway (S)
32 - Braidon Blake (G)
30 - Flynn Lakey (G)
30 - Daniel Clohesy (S)
DISPOSALS
Strath: 53 Gis: 77
CLEARANCES
Strath: 12 Gis: 10
INSIDE 50S
Strath: 10 Gis: 9
TACKLES
Strath: 35 Gis: 25
TOP 6 PLAYERS
39 - Daniel Clohesy (S)
37 - Liam Spear (G)
35 - Seb Bell-Bartels (G)
33 - Shannon Geary (S)
31 - Jack Reaper (G)
30 - Braidon Blake (G)
DISPOSALS
Strath: 64 Gis: 84
CLEARANCES
Strath: 9 Gis: 13
INSIDE 50S
Strath: 3 Gis: 25
TACKLES
Strath: 24 Gis: 17
TOP 6 PLAYERS
43 - Brad Bernacki (G)
42 - Sam Graham (G)
34 - Harry Conway (S)
32 - Jake Moorhead (S)
31 - Luke Ellings (G)
29 - Flynn Lakey (G)
DISPOSALS
Strath: 265 Gis: 324
CLEARANCES
Strath: 40 Gis: 54
INSIDE 50S
Strath: 36 Gis: 68
TACKLES
Strath: 112 Gis: 88
TOP 10 PLAYERS
158 - Brad Bernacki (G)
134 - Shannon Geary (S)
125 - Daniel Clohesy (S)
119 - Jake Moorhead (S)
110 - Flynn Lakey (G)
109 - Braidon Blake (G)
99 - Liam Spear (G)
99 - Harry Conway (S)
94 - Ethan Minns (G)
92 - Pat McKenna (G)
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.