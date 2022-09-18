Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Footy HQ
Photos

BFNL GRAND FINAL MATCH REPORT: Just seven goals kicked as Gisborne wins QEO slog

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated September 18 2022 - 6:15am, first published 12:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gisborne's premiership team after defeating Strathfieldsaye by 28 points in Saturday's grand final at the QEO. Picture by Darren Howe.
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.