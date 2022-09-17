As businesses across the region decide whether or not to trade on September 22, hospitals across the city have vowed to keep their doors open.
The extra public holiday to mourn Queen Elizabeth II will go ahead Thursday and stand alongside the AFL Grand Final Eve public holiday on Friday.
Bendigo hospitals have had a number of calls from worried people they may have to miss out on appointments and surgery dates.
A Bendigo Health spokesperson assured most patients would not need to reschedule.
"All elective surgery at Bendigo Health will continue as planned on September 22, as will some urgent clinics and treatments," they said.
Meanwhile in Chum Street, St John of God Hospital Bendigo has made the same decision to carry on through the week.
"Since the public holiday announcement our hospital has been receiving concerned calls from patients and doctors wanting to understand whether scheduled procedures will occur," a spokesperson said.
"Many have made arrangements based on the confirmed procedure date and are very keen to proceed.
"To reschedule these procedures now would be distressing for our patients and may have other adverse outcomes.
"In that context we are planning to proceed with planned patient activity, including procedures, as close as possible to normal."
You can stay up-to-date with Bendigo Health at bendigohealth.org.au and St John of God at sjog.org.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
