MORE rain in the Loddon River catchment above the Loddon Weir has led to a renewed risk of flooding.
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a flood watch following falls of up to 15mm in the 24 hours to 9am Thursday.
The bureau says a complex low pressure system will develop tonight and move slowly eastwards in the coming days.
A series of troughs and fronts will sweep across Victoria each day through to Sunday, bringing the risk of more heavy falls. Catchments in the flood watch area - which includes the Avoca River, are extremely wet as a result of recent rainfall, with elevated river levels within some catchments.
Rainfall totals of 15-20 mm are forecast across north-west Victoria during Friday into Saturday.
River level rises and areas of minor flooding are possible in the flood watch areas from Friday.
The continuing wet weather has seen water levels at Lake Eppalock surge from just over 50 per cent to almost 80 per cent in the past three weeks.
More than 30,000 megalitres of inflow this week has boosted Eppalock to its highest level since early 2018, as the Coliban system above Malmsbury continues to spill following weeks of ongoing rain.
Cain Curran Reservoir is at almost 93 per cent of its capacity, compared to 64 per cent at the same time last year, while Laanecoorie Reservoir continues to spill, and was at almost 104 per cent capacity on Thursday afternoon.
Earlier this week, the resource manager for northern Victoria released an updated 2022/23 risk of spill information for each of the Murray, Goulburn and Campaspe systems.
Resource manager Dr Mark Bailey said storage inflows boosted by rainfall during August had increased the risk of spill in the Campaspe and Goulburn systems.
"Flows into Lake Eildon and Lake Eppalock during August were well above average," Dr Bailey said.
"The risk of spill from Lake Eppalock in the Campaspe system has increased to about 40 per cent. Lake Eppalock is currently about three-quarters full."
Releases from Lake Hume to manage water levels also occurred throughout August and into September, with water levels along the Murray River edging higher.
Campaspe Shire Council is working with agencies to prepare for the possibility of predicted ongoing high rainfall and the "high possibility of flooding".
Mayor Chrissy Weller said the community and visitors need to be aware of the risks of rising water levels and increased water flows, including the degradation of river banks, and instability of riverside trees.
"In light of high river volumes, particularly in the Murray and Goulburn rivers, Council staff have started the process of systematically reviewing equipment, including flood pumps, portable flood pumps and clearing litter traps," she said.
OTHER STORIES
"Low-lying areas along the river would be inundated first, such as rural land and properties along the riverbanks.
"Property owners are encouraged to plan for the high possibility of flooding, to look at moving equipment, such as water pumps, to higher ground, and also start preparing for stock to be moved if a moderate flood level is announced."
If water levels continue to rise the community will start to see warning signs, or closed road signs.
"Should flooding occur, we urge the community to please follow instructions. The safety of our community is our number one concern," Cr Weller said.
"Things can change very quickly and we ask the community to be patient and be 'flood aware, and be prepared'."
For emergency assistance during flood, call 132 500, or in life-threatening emergencies, ring 000. To keep up to date with weather visit the BOM website or download the app.
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser. See how to download it below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.