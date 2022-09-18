WARNING: This story has examples and mentions instances of violence.
Healthcare workers have spoken out about the violent acts they witness and experience in their own workplace.
Bendigo Health staff have lifted the lid on their experiences on wards and in almost any department in a new video.
Whether it's being strangled by a patient, having furniture thrown across the room or being told you're "worthless", medics are asking people to consider the effect these acts have on them.
Bendigo Health chief people officer Andrea Noonan and her team see this first hand.
"We see all complaints that come through, no matter how bad," she said.
"It's a job you'd prefer not to do at all, but we're here to support staff no matter what."
In a recent survey completed by 60 per cent of staff, at least 30 per cent of those that responded admitted they had experienced a form of violence at work.
Ms Noonan said even though she herself had not experienced the hurt, it was difficult to see friends and colleagues suffer.
"It's never a nice feeling," she said.
"When we're going through the process of in-depth reviews and playing back over these incidents, you can really see how staff are feeling."
Emergency department director Simon Smith said it could be difficult at times to come back from any violent incident.
"We know being at a hospital can be a stressful and agonising time for patients, but it can be for us too," he said.
"I've seen people verbally and racially abused, people getting physical with staff and it makes your day long and difficult.
"There are times when I've had to move onto my next patient and I may not be as open and kind as I usually would be because those moments stick with you until the end of your shift.
"And it can be difficult to go home and not have it replaying over and over in your head."
Staff hope speaking out will remind patients to be just that with their workers - have patience.
"Our staff have a right to feel safe at work and we really want to make sure they do," Dr Smith said.
"I think people not being through our doors as much during the height COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way society reacts.
"But we want patients to remember we're only human and will always do our best to provide the best care possible."
This initiative comes after the hospital's successful trial of new equipment to deter some violent acts.
Spotless body cameras were tested by security staff as a way of decrease violent altercations between staff and patients.
The hospital says the success of the trial will see these cameras implemented at a later date.
If you or someone you know needs help, contact:
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
