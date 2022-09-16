Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

New Golden Square phone tower would stop emerging 'issues', Optus says

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
September 16 2022 - 2:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Workers installing a separate Bendigo tower. Picture is a file photo.

OPTUS wants to build a 30-metre high phone tower in Golden Square to keep up with surging demand for new mobile services.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.