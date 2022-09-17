After more than nine years in the position, a proud member of the Bendigo Aboriginal community will step aside to "make way for the next generation".
Raylene Harradine will leave behind her position as Bendigo and District Aboriginal Co-Operative's chief executive next month, but her work fighting for her people won't end there.
And while she considers walking away a "bittersweet" moment, she says there are a lot of moments to be proud of from her time with the organisation.
When Raylene first began in the role, she could see a bit of work needed to be done.
"My initial goal was to get the North Bendigo site up and running," she said.
"And now I think it's well and truly on its way so I think now is my time to move on.
"I think I've been able to make a difference with production, making changes to reform and not just developing the programs and services we can now offer."
Raylene said the new kindergarten in particular is something she is proud of.
"It's been a major highlight for me," she said.
"It's going to change the lives of a lot of people and it won't just be providing education for these three and four-year-old children, it will be a way of bringing our culture into the curriculum.
OTHER STORIES:
"And it's not just for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children either, we will be able to teach non-Indigenous children to be inclusive and bring them into our community."
She said it was good to see attitudes to her community change in Bendigo during her time.
"When you look at our staff, 46 per cent at Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and the rest aren't," Raylene said.
"So we have been more than happy to welcome anyone who wants to be a part of our organisation and want to support us.
"I think there are still people who have different ideas and opinions in the city, but I think that's changing."
Raylene said she would be bringing this passion and drive to her new role at the Family Fairness and Housing Department as the Aboriginal Self Determination and Outcomes deputy secretary.
"It's a new role and I will be the first Aboriginal deputy secretary in that department," she said.
"It's exciting because I won't have to walk in anyone's shoes and establish this position myself.
"Culture is everyone's business and I hope by taking on this job I will be able to embed culture from a First Nation's peoples perspective and make real change."
Raylene said while it would be an "exciting new adventure", she would miss her colleagues and the Bendigo community.
"I want to thank the BDAC staff, board and everyone I met along the way," she said.
"I have received so much support and I'm so thankful for that."
Raylene will start in her new position on October 24.
If you're reading this it's because you're a loyal subscriber to the Bendigo Advertiser. If you want to get more out of your subscription join the discussion on the Bendigo Advertiser's subscriber group on Facebook today.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.