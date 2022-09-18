UPDATE, 4.30pm: Goulburn Murray Water is keeping an eye on waterways as rain from the weekend keeps water levels high.
VicEmergency has updated its warning for central Victoria, saying in the 48 hours to 2.00 pm Sunday, rainfall totals of 10-20 mm have been recorded in the Loddon River catchment.
Rainfall totals of less than 10 mm are forecast for the remainder of Sunday into Monday.
Goulburn Murray Water advise that Laanecoorie Reservoir is spilling and the situation is being monitored.
The Loddon River downstream of Cairn Curran was peaking around 1.92 metres, below the minor flood level (2.00 m).
Residents are urged to stay informed and monitor local conditions and remain alert.
The next update is expected by 4.00 pm Monday or as the situation changes.
UPDATE, 2.30pm: While the Watch and Act alert has been moved from the Murray River, residents are urged to keep an eye on water levels.
VicEmergency has downgrades to an Advice warning, saying river levels have remained steady throughout the day.
It says minor flooding at the Torrumbarry Weir is still possible where renewed rises are occurring. This could occur on Monday.
There is also an extended flood peak at Barham, where moderate flooding is occurring.
The Murray River in that area may reach near 5.90 metres on Wednesday.
Floodwaters from the Murray River combined with floodwaters from the Edward River may cause minor flooding at Wakool Junction in late September.
Residents are urged to stay informed and monitor your conditions and remain alert.
What you should do:
Impacts in your area:
This message was issued by State Emergency Service.
The next update is expected by 3pm Monday or as the situation changes.
Use multiple sources to stay informed:
UPDATE, 9.30am: After a wet start to the weekend, residents are warned to keep an eye on rising water levels across northern and central Victoria.
VicEmergency has updated warnings for a number of waterways, including the Loddon and Murray rivers.
As of 9.10am this morning, the Loddon River downstream of Laanecoorie was at 1.47 metres and rising.
It is expected to exceed the minor flood level (1.50 m) around 09.00 am Sunday with further rises possible.
There is also flooding from the Loddon Weir to Kerang, with the water at Appin South at 2.80 metres and steady.
It is likely to remain around the minor flood level (2.80 m) during Sunday.
Residents are urged to monitor conditions and remain alert. The next warning is set to come at 5pm on Sunday or as the situation changes.
Meanwhile up north, minor and moderate flooding is still occurring along the Murray.
A warning released at 2pm on Saturday said parts of the river had risen and could stay that way into next week.
They said the Murray River at Torrumbarry Weir may reach the minor flood level (7.30 metres) around Sunday and water at Barham may reach around 5.80 metres during Wednesday, with moderate flooding.
Residents are urged to take actions immediately to protect lives and property, and move to higher ground.
The next update is expected by 3pm on Sunday or as the situation changes.
EARLIER Friday evening: Residents in townships along the Murray River are being urged to move to higher ground as water levels rise.
A Watch and Act message has been issued downstream of Tocumwal to Barham as moderate flooding occurs at Stevens Weir and Barham.
According to VicEmergency, spills from the Hume Dam combined with flood waters from the Kiewa River have caused minor flooding at Corowa.
Renewed rises are occurring along the river at Torrumbarry Weir, where minor flooding is possible from late Saturday.
The Murray River at Barham is expected to remain around the moderate flood level (5.80 m) through to midweek next week.
Residents have been urged to act now and take actions immediately to protect lives and property, and move to higher ground.
What you should do:
Floodwater is dangerous - never enter floodwater.
Decide if you will evacuate if it becomes necessary.
If you choose to leave:
If you are travelling:
If you stay or if it is unsafe to leave:
Impacts in your area:
The next update is expected by 3pm on Saturday or as the situation changes.
Use multiple sources to stay informed:
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
