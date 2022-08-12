Ambulance crews in central and northern Victoria will soon have the facilities they deserve as demolition works make way for new stations to be built in Inglewood and Rochester.
While crews across the state battle to keep up with growing demand, the new multi-million dollar stations will hope to give paramedics better resources to help them save lives.
Both branches will soon feature a three-bay garage for ambulances, two rest and recline areas for hard-working paramedics to recuperate, a fully equipped kitchen and improved security and car parking.
"With shovels now in the ground, even better emergency care for families in Inglewood and surrounding areas is just around the corner," Western Victoria MP Jaala Pulford said.
The new stations are on track to be completed in mid-2023 with demolition works now complete and are two of 14 new or refurbished stations with construction getting underway across the state.
"We're making sure paramedics in Inglewood and Rochester have the facilities that support them to do what they do best - save lives," Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas said.
"This project is delivering a modern and advanced ambulance station that will enable our hard-working paramedics to provide the best lifesaving emergency care, now and into the future."
The projects are being delivered by the Victorian Health Building Authority (VHBA) in partnership with builder Bowden Corporation.
The new stations form part of the state government's investment in Ambulance Victoria, bolstered by an additional $124 million in the Victorian Budget 2022/23 to employ more paramedics, buy new vehicles and get more Victorians the care they need.
"All Victorians deserve access to the best possible emergency care and this initiative will ensure people in Rochester and surrounding areas can receive exactly that - critical care, close to home," Northern Victoria MP Mark Gepp said.
Ambulance Victoria recruited 700 paramedics in 2021 - its single largest annual recruitment ever - to help respond to increasing demand.
The state government has expanded the paramedic workforce by more than 56 per cent since 2014 - an increase of more than 2,000 paramedics.
This news follows Inglewood's upgrade to duel paramedic and ambulance community officer crews back in February.
The new stations will be located in Hospital Street, Inglewood and Mackay Street, Rochester.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
