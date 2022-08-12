Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Better facilities one step closer for ambulance crews in Inglewood and Rochester

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
August 12 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NEW DIGS: Inglewood ambulance community officers Fi Rooke and Emma Webb in front of the old station in Hospital Street. Picture: DARREN HOWE

Ambulance crews in central and northern Victoria will soon have the facilities they deserve as demolition works make way for new stations to be built in Inglewood and Rochester.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.