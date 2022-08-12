Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
Get Up to Date

Passengers could add 60 minutes to journey as coaches replace trains on Bendigo line

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated August 12 2022 - 7:08am, first published 2:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture: BRENDAN McCARTHY

Passengers on the Bendigo and Echuca V/lines are warned of extended journey times over two weeks from Saturday while upgrades take place.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.