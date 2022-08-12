Passengers on the Bendigo and Echuca V/lines are warned of extended journey times over two weeks from Saturday while upgrades take place.
Coaches will replace all trains on the Bendigo, Echuca and Swan Hill lines from the evening of August 13 through to the last service on August 26 to allow works to take place and V/Line drivers to complete training on the newly installed infrastructure.
The first affected services on Saturday will be the 8.30pm from Southern Cross Station and the 9.40pm from Bendigo.
Replacement coaches will be a mix of express and stopping all station services, and will add up to 60 minutes extra to the journey.
While trains aren't running on the metropolitan network, crews will upgrade train detection technology at level crossings around Bendigo as part of the Bendigo and Echuca Line Upgrade, and V/Line will complete sleeper replacement works between Bendigo and Sunbury.
The Bendigo and Echuca Line Upgrade is delivering new stations for growing communities, track and level crossing upgrades for improved journeys, and a modernised signalling system to safely allow more services to operate in the region.
Passengers are encouraged to visit ptv.vic.gov.au/disruptions for more information and to plan their journey.
