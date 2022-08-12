As monkeypox cases continue to grow across metropolitan Melbourne, Bendigo Health's public health unit is preparing for the virus to make its way to regional Victoria.
And while the state government received the 3500 initial doses of the vaccine on Tuesday, the Loddon Mallee region has been allocated only 10 to begin with.
Bendigo Health infectious diseases physician and public health unit member Andrew Mahony said he understood this could be frustrating news, but urged the community more were on the way.
"It's more of a matter of weeks than months, but we just ask the public to be patient as we work through this time," he said.
"We know it's frustrating and the amount we were allocated is very small, but we will do our best to provide the right care to those that need it."
Dr Mahony said it was important to raise awareness and give as much information as possible to hopefully prevent the spread of the disease.
"From a broader community perspective, we want to do what we can to keep our residents safe," he said.
"Obviously this has been an ongoing outbreak internationally for months now and it's starting to appear in metropolitan areas around Australia.
"But there's also concerns that the numbers of cases will increase and it will spread to our regions."
Monkeypox can spread through skin-to-skin contact, contact with infected surfaces or items and respiratory droplets. Transmission requires prolonged and often intimate contact with an infected individual.
Dr Mahony said travelers and partygoers were just some of the most at-risk groups who may contract the virus.
"We really want people to take care and be aware of how monkeypox is spread and how it presents itself," he said.
"It is evident that cases are emerging from parties and large gatherings in Melbourne so we want people to be aware of that.
"It is also important that if you are currently travelling or plan on travelling in the near future, there could be some risk of contracting the virus there."
Monkeypox often presents with flu-like symptoms to begin with, such as fever, headaches and muscle aches and pains. It causes a distinctive blistering rash and swollen lymph nodes.
Anyone who develops symptoms should seek medical care, wear a mask and call ahead to make sure they can isolate away from others.
The first doses will be restricted to those who meet the criteria set by public health experts and is aligned with criteria in New South Wales.
People who are eligible for the vaccine include:
"Because supply is very limited to the regions, we're focusing on the people who are most at risk of complications from the virus," Dr Mahony said.
"So not just those contracting it, but those who may be immuno-compromised and if they did get monkeypox they would be at a greater risk of getting encephalitis, hospitalisation and the like.
"Even just looking at that small group of people, we have more of them than vaccines at the moment."
He said anyone showing symptoms or believes they are eligible to get the vaccine can email the Public Health Unit on phu@bendigohealth.org.au
For more information and advice regarding monkeypox and vaccination visit health.vic.gov.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
