Bendigo Advertiser

Ambulance Victoria expands services to keep Bendigo patients from needing paramedics as they struggle with cases

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated August 8 2022 - 7:42am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eaglehawk AV paramedic Kim Baker in 2021. Picture: DARREN HOWE

There has been another plea from health authorities to restrict triple-zero (000) calls for emergencies as the state's healthcare system struggles to cope with unprecedented demand.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.