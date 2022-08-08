There has been another plea from health authorities to restrict triple-zero (000) calls for emergencies as the state's healthcare system struggles to cope with unprecedented demand.
As COVID-19 continues to put pressure on health systems across the state, paramedics in Bendigo and beyond have been battling to keep up with record high caseloads.
Ambulance Victoria Loddon Mallee regional director Trevor Weston said data for the fourth quarter of 2021/22 showed emergency response continued to be impacted by soaring demand, the wide spread of the Omicron variant, sicker patients who have deferred care, and staff furloughing.
"There are no signs of demand slowing down through winter and COVID-19 continues to pose a high risk to Victorians and will do some for some time," Mr Weston said.
In the Greater Bendigo local government area, there was a 10.8 per cent increase in the code one caseload from the same time last year.
Paramedics attended 64.6 per cent of code one patients in the Greater Bendigo LGA area within 15 minutes - compared with 75.3 per cent at the same time last year.
The average response time to code one patients was 15 minutes and 40 seconds.
Response times were faster in the Bendigo major population centre, with paramedics reaching 70.5 per cent of code one patients within 15 minutes, with the average time being 14 minutes and 39 seconds.
Across the state, ambulances were called to 97,928 code one cases from April to June this year - making this quarter the busiest in Ambulance Victoria's history and third consecutive record-breaking quarter.
The state-wide average response time to code one cases was 15 minutes and 49 seconds.
Mr Weston said Ambulance Victoria was working hard to relieve pressure with more paramedics on the road and more Ambulance Victoria Offload (AVOL) teams to rapidly transfer patients to hospital care.
"These teams, established as part of our pandemic response efforts to improve patient flow at the ambulance and hospital interface, are now being expanded to 14 public hospitals, including Bendigo hospital," Mr Weston said.
"A further five are in planning across Victoria.
"Meanwhile, a record 700 paramedics were recruited in 2021 and a further 404 paramedics have already been recruited this year to help get more ambulances on the road, including 34 in the Loddon Mallee region."
Ambulance Victoria interim chief executive Felicity Topp said for less urgent cases, the organisation had tripled the size of its Secondary Triage Service and used the Victorian Virtual Emergency Department (VVED) to help avoid unnecessary trips to busy hospitals.
Between April and June, Ambulance Victoria crews referred 8144 people to the VVED, 74 per cent of which did not require transport to hospital.
"When paramedics arrive at a patient's home, paramedics are able to arrange a video consultation with an emergency physician or nurse practitioner," Ms Topp said.
"They will then determine if care can be safely and effectively provided in the home without the need for transport to hospital.
"This is about ensuring patients get the right care at the right time, that better meets their needs."
Ms Topp said the service remained busy, attending 1800 to 2000 cases a day, and asked the community to help by saving triple-zero calls for emergencies.
"Our paramedics are working extremely hard to manage the increasing demand while prioritising care to the sickest Victorians," she said.
"While ambulances are always provided to patients when required, about one in five calls to triple-zero do not need an emergency ambulance response."
GPs and pharmacists can provide non-urgent care and Nurse-On-Call (1300 60 60 24) offers free medical advice 24 hours a day, seven days a week, if your condition is not life-threatening.
"Some people hesitate to call triple-zero because they are not sure if their situation is an emergency," Ms Topp said.
"If in doubt, always call triple-zero and the trained call-taker will help and direct you."
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
