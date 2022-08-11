Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Developers resurrect townhouse plans for Mackenzie Street church grounds

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated August 11 2022 - 11:55pm, first published 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An artist's impression of the development. Picture: SUPPLIED

DEVELOPERS have lodged new plans for an idle Bendigo church two years after losing a fight over designs for the site.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.