THE iconic Red Nose Day fundraising appeal is on now to help stop the tragic unexpected or sudden death of 3000 Aussie babies each year.
Since coronavirus restrictions were first introduced across the country in 2020, Red Nose has experienced a surge in requests for support from families who have lost a beloved baby.
Every dollar donated today, the campaign's 34th year, is set to be doubled and Red Nose Day chief executive Keren Ludski is asking Australians to donate.
"We're asking Australians to please give generously on Red Nose Day so we can continue to meet this unprecedented demand for our support services," she said.
"We provide extremely specialised and evidence-based support to parents who lose a baby - and this support is completely free for them to access any time - day or night."
From March 2021 until April 2022, Red Nose delivered more than 22,147 support sessions to families who had lost a baby or young child, in an increase of eight per cent compared to the previous year.
Such sessions have included phone calls to the 24/7 support line, walks to remember and wellbeing activities.
Red Nose also delivered 3417 treasured babies items to families whose babies had died in the same time frame, up nine per cent on the previous year.
Ms Ludski said these vital support services are made free and available through the generosity of Australians on Red Nose Day, which is as important as ever as federal government data shows an increased need.
"It is simply heartbreaking to see the number of Australians experiencing the death of a baby going up," Ms Ludski said.
"This latest release of Australian government data shows why we continue to need Red Nose Day now more than ever.
"Whilst the numbers of SIDS and neonatal deaths have decreased, we need to continue the fight to get this number even lower.
"By donating this Red Nose Day, you are ensuring that we can invest in research to help reduce the number of precious babies lost in Australia."
The Red Nose Day team are aiming to double donations from the public through today's "matched giving appeal" today, with a goal to raise $800k for research, safe sleep advice and support services with the ultimate goal to have zero babies dying of preventable causes. This will include helping to fund Red Nose's new $100,000 SIDS prevention research grant.
As part of the day, Little Rockers Discos will be held at more than 500 childcare centres across the nation, while the digital 'red nose' will take over Instagram.
Volunteers will also be out in force across Australia, selling classic red noses from shopping centres and train stations with beanies, socks and limited edition retro reusable shopping bags available online.
Visit rednoseday.org.au to donate today.
