The Inglewood community will now benefit from two paramedics rostered on each shift to respond to critical medical emergencies thanks to a recent change in modelling. Previously working with a crew of one paramedic and an ambulance community officer, this new model will allow crews to respond to more emergency calls and save more lives. Ambulance Victoria Loddon Mallee acting regional director Amelia Kohn said the Inglewood ambulance branch transitioned to dual paramedic crews on February 7. MORE NEWS: Be.Bendigo announce Rob Herbert as new chief executive "Inglewood has a great ambulance service thanks to dedication of our highly-skilled ambulance community officers, who volunteer alongside our paramedics," she said. "This is now being strengthened further thanks to the start of dual crewing - which means two paramedics are now rostered on in Inglewood 24 hours a day. "Locals now have greater access to paramedics and their extra lifesaving skills. Previously, if an ambulance was called in the Inglewood area, the patient would receive treatment from a paramedic with the support of an ACO. Now, when an ambulance is called, two paramedics will respond and if another ambulance is required for an emergency within the catchment, it is likely to be an ACO crew. OTHER STORIES: ACOs are highly skilled volunteers qualified in advanced first aid. They provide CPR and defibrillation for people in cardiac arrest and administer pain relief for patients who are a long way from hospital. Inglewood ACO Fi Rooke said having another paramedic on during a shift would allow her to continue learning vital skills before beginning her career. "As a paramedic student, to be able to work along a paramedic on-on-one has been fantastic," she said. "You get a lot of clinical experience and being a really busy branch in Inglewood, it's been terrific to be able to see so much. "And now with this second paramedic on with the new model, we will have an even better chance of gaining more knowledge and skills out in the field. Ms Rooke said it would also take some pressure off the crews in town. "It's been hard at times because we've gone to a job, get another call out and we're not able to respond," she said. "Because we cover such a large area, if we're on a long job, it leaves a big chunk of area without support. "So this will make a huge difference in that sense as well." Ms Kohn said Inglewood's dedicated ACOs remain an integral part of the team. MORE NEWS: Wedding bells are ringing for Bendigo couple thanks to $633,000 TattsLotto win "They will be providing crucial back-up to paramedics at time-critical jobs when required, filling vacant shifts, transporting less-urgent patients to hospital, and responding to cases when paramedics are with another patient," she said. "ACOs also play a vital role engaging with and empowering the community to learn vital life-saving skills such CPR and using a defibrillator and to sign up to be GoodSAM responder." GoodSAM is a life-saving smartphone app that connects Victorians in cardiac arrest with responders who can provide hands-only CPR and defibrillation (if available) in the first critical minutes before paramedics arrive. The upgrade in Inglewood is part of the state government's commitment to deliver two paramedics on shifts in 15 locations across regional Victoria. OTHER NEWS: Council forced to pay for public housing problem it did not cause Parliamentary Secretary for Regional Victoria Danielle Green said it was great to give the Inglewood community more support and care through what has been a tough few years. "We're ensuring Inglewood residents get the right emergency care quickly, when they need it, by providing the extra resources paramedics deserve," she said. "Inglewood residents now have the peace of mind that two paramedics will be on each shift to respond to critical emergencies." Since 2020, ambulance services in Terang, Camperdown, Rochester, St Arnaud, Avoca and Beechworth have all been upgraded to dual paramedic crewing. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

