Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
In Depth

Boilermaker Melanie Krause breaks glass ceiling, encourages more women to join industry

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
June 17 2022 - 6:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FIRED UP: Bendigo boilermaker Melanie Krause is hoping to encourage more women to join the industry. Picture: NONI HYETT

After 20 years in the business, Hofmann Engineering Bendigo boilermaker Melanie Krause is keen to get more women on the floor getting their hands dirty.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.