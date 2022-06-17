Boilermaker Melanie Krause breaks glass ceiling, encourages more women to join industry

After 20 years in the business, Hofmann Engineering Bendigo boilermaker Melanie Krause is keen to get more women on the floor getting their hands dirty.
With the showcasing of 12 central Victorian women in trades in a recently launched project, Mel was inspired to get the word out to those thinking about taking on a trade.
She had no idea she would find a love for wielding a welder after family ties got her through the doors at a trailer manufacturing business in Ballarat.
"My first job was for a local company and the reason I got that job was because my brothers worked there," she said.
"I started there on the finishing line just doing wiring and stickers and other things like that on the final trailers.
"But they offered me an apprenticeship in welding after about three months and I took it because it was full-time work.
"The minute I touched a welder with my apprenticeship I absolutely loved it. I just stuck with it after that."
After a year and a half, Mel made the move to the big smoke at the age of 20.
This move would prove to be a difficult step to take in her career.
"I had a really tough time securing a job as a female apprentice," she said.
"I went for a lot of interviews with some really not-so-nice guys, which was really hard at the time being such a young female trying to find her way in the industry.
"But I was eventually offered a job with a smaller company in Broadmeadows and there was only actually five or six guys on the floor."
Mel said working in a tight-knit team allowed her to not only hone in her craft, but learn a good work ethic along the way.
"I knew I had to make the company money or else I was out the door," she said.
"We did anything and everything in that job, from new factory fencing to small garden gates."
After a few years there, Mel "got a big break" when she was offered an adult apprenticeship for a business in Keon Park.
"I spent a lot of years and worked with aluminum with them, I actually worked with a guy who used to build aluminum ships in Tasmania and that was a great experience," she said.
"I got quite a good (amount of) knowledge from them and stayed with that company until I finished my apprenticeship.
"Because of that break in the middle, I didn't get qualified until 2008. But a year later I began working for the rival company a little closer to home."
After family reasons caused Mel to move around a bit, she settled in Bendigo with her then partner and began her first stint working in central Victoria.
During that time, she worked her way up to a supervisor position, which brought a whole other world of challenges.
"It was a different dynamic within that team," Mel said.
"Being a supervisor for a bunch of guys was a bit hard at times and some of the older guys struggled with me being their boss, but I got through that."
But eventually, Mel made her way to her current job at Hofmann Engineering where she couldn't be happier.
"It was interesting to get a taste of working on mining equipment and other machinery like that and the team have just been amazing," she said.
"I did move away for a while before coming back and it was like I was coming home."
Mel said sticking to her guns and keeping well has helped her through her life as a female tradie.
"I've only met one other fitter in 20 years," she said.
"I think it's still hard for women, and really important to work for people who are supportive and encouraging.
"I played footy for years and that was a great way to be connected to community. I get the welders out at home to make art, and it always feels good to get creative."
And if she had any advice for women looking at taking up a trade, it would be stand your ground and don't be worried about asking for help.
"Don't be afraid. You'll find the right people at trade school and employers who will encourage you," she said.
"Stick to them, they will teach you everything you are going to need to know."
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
