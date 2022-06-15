Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Full steam ahead: heritage train from Castlemaine to Maldon enters final planning stage

Neve Brissenden
By Neve Brissenden
Updated June 15 2022 - 11:41pm, first published 11:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HISTORIC: The heritage steam train between Maldon and Castlemaine is one step closer to fruition. Picture: SUPPLIED

THE heritage steam train which will link gold mining towns of Castlemaine and Maldon has been given an extra funding boost by the state government.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Neve Brissenden

Neve Brissenden

Journalist

Political and general news reporter for The Bendigo Advertiser. contact: neve.brissenden@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.