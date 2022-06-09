Women working in trades is the focus of a new photographic exhibition highlighting the changing face of the skills-based industries.
Two shows featuring images capturing women operating in traditionally male-dominated roles are now available for public viewing at Bendigo's GovHub Hoardings and in the foyer of the Castlemaine Vintage Bazaar.
Hope Assistance Local Tradies (HALT) has partnered with Women's Health Loddon Mallee to set up the exhibition as a celebration of women working in trades.
HALT partnerships co-ordinator Alison Jones said the group was committed to improving workplace mental health.
She believed increasing women's participation post-pandemic in traditionally male-dominated workforces can work towards better outcomes for the whole community.
"It has been fantastic to work on a project that showcases some of the amazing women who work in trades across the Loddon Mallee," she said.
"Some of these women are highly skilled trailblazers, having worked in trades for 20+ years, and some are just starting out as apprentices.
"We know diverse workplaces are healthier, more productive workplaces, and in some instances women working on the tools are able to earn substantially higher incomes than those in healthcare, administration, education and childcare."
The two organisations, hope through this project, young women will see themselves represented in the trades and construction workforce, and this may help counter some of the negative attitudes they may face when considering an apprenticeship in trades and construction.
"It has been a great opportunity to work alongside HALT in the development of this project, examining how we can work across sectors to promote gender equality," WHLM chief executive Tricia Currie said.
"The pandemic has magnified pre-existing inequalities for women in our economy, who have been hit hardest by job losses and financial insecurity.
"It is more important than ever to remove barriers that prevent women from enjoying the full benefit of trade-based employment, including outdated gender stereotypes, discrimination, and harassment."
The exhibition in Castlemaine and the launch events featured the women speaking about how they stay mentally well while working in challenging environments, framed around the five ways to wellbeing.
The 12 framed images and storytelling exhibition can be viewed in the foyer of the Castlemaine Vintage Bazaar throughout June.
The 25-metre-long banner of the images installed on the Bendigo Gov Hub Hoardings was made possible by a City of Greater Bendigo community grant.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
