Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Hotel Shamrock business owners sell lease after three years in charge

Chris Pedler
By Chris Pedler
Updated June 17 2022 - 5:52am, first published 1:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MOVING ON: Ray Sharawara (pictured) and his business partner Mark Marantelli have sold the business lease for the Hotel Shamrock after taking it over in 2019. Picture: BRENDAN McCARTHY

Bendigo's Hotel Shamrock has changed hands for the second time in four years.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Pedler

Chris Pedler

Journalist and entertainment writer

Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.