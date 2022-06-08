A total of 27 people have died from COVID-19 in Greater Bendigo since the start of the year, with health experts warning the pandemic is far from over.
In fact, health experts say the situation may only get worse as time goes on.
Advertisement
While the coronavirus death toll makes for sobering reading, the COVID-19 death rate per capita is even worse at neighbouring centres across central and northern Victoria.
According to data from the Department of Health, since the pandemic began, the rate of COVID-19-related deaths per 100,000 people in Greater Bendigo is 23.71, while in Macedon Ranges it is a staggering 49.77.
Loddon-Mallee Public Health Unit director Bruce Bolam said each wave of the virus had brought more challenges for health services.
"The increase in fatalities which have been linked to the Omicron wave have impacted Greater Bendigo," he said.
"Every death is its own tragedy and for those impacted by it.
"While Omicron is a mild infection for the majority, many have significant and severe health implications from the disease.
"The pandemic is certainly not over yet."
OTHER STORIES:
In contrast, the rate of COVID-19-related deaths in Campaspe, Central Goldfields and Mount Alexander is low, as there have been fewer than 10 deaths reported in those LGAs since the pandemic began.
The DHHS has said age, vaccination status, waning immunity and comorbidities all contribute to a person's risk of death from COVID-19, as does the severity of any given variant of COVID-19, such as Delta or Omicron.
Deakin University epidemiologist Professor Catherine Bennett told Australian Community Media original predictions that Omicron was a milder version of the virus might be true when compared to Delta, but not when compared to the original variants.
"It's our immunity that makes the difference, particularly the booster vaccine, which does protect against serious illness but not as well as it did against the others (earlier strains)," she said.
"But higher booster rates mean we would expect to see lower case fatalities and a smaller proportion of cases ending up in hospital."
The virus continues to mutate, with new Omicron sub-variants including the BA.4 and BA.5 strains detected in the past weeks in several parts of Melbourne and in Geelong.
Advertisement
Dr Bolam reiterated vaccination was never going to stop COVID sweeping through the community, but it would reduce the severity of the illness.
"We want to prevent all deaths from infectious disease as much as is possible, including those related to COVID-19," he said.
"Third and fourth doses are critical as protection against COVID-19, especially for older age groups and those with comorbidities.
"All of the other COVID safe behaviours still apply as methods of protection such as wearing masks in busy indoor locations, avoiding crowded indoor locations and handwashing hygiene."
Advertisement
GPs and community pharmacies play a pivotal role in vaccinating local communities, contributing about 61 per cent of all COVID-19 vaccine doses in Victoria.
"Vaccination is critical in avoiding hospitalisation," Dr Bolam said.
"If you or someone you know is eligible, please book in for your booster either through the main vaccination centre in Mollison Street or through your GP or pharmacies."
Hospitals across the state and country are struggling with an influx of presentations while COVID cases rise, influenza resurfaces and patients attending emergency departments for other concerns.
Bendigo Health is no exception, citing their struggles on social media recently.
Advertisement
"Our emergency department is extremely busy and the most seriously ill and injured patients will always be seen first," the post said.
"We will endeavour to attend to people as soon as possible however there may be lengthy waits.
"If your condition is not an emergency, please consider visiting your GP or contacting nurse-on-call on 1300 60 60 24."
If you're reading this it's because you're a loyal subscriber to the Bendigo Advertiser. If you want to get more out of your subscription join the discussion on the Bendigo Advertiser's subscriber group on Facebook today.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.