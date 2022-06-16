Blood brothers: Maiden Gully family 'grateful' for blood donors saving their lives

Miriam Stannard and her sons Spencer and Griffin owe their lives to blood donors.
After complications from surgery and challenges with the birth of both boys, the Maiden Gully family has required more transfusions than they can count on one hand.
Advertisement
And now they are encouraging more people to help save millions of lives by participating in Australian Red Cross Lifeblood's group donation initiative.
Miriam said placental abruptions with both boys led to their premature births.
"Spencer was born at 27 weeks gestation and at that point his bone marrow wasn't mature enough to make their own red blood cells," she said.
"So he had to receive five blood transfusions during his time in the NICU and more to combat other illnesses down the track.
"He's doing a lot better now that he's four, but there will be some health issues in the future due to his prematurity."
OTHER STORIES:
His younger brother Griffin, who is now two-years-old, was not so lucky.
Born at 23 weeks gestation, he has received more than 40 blood product transfusions throughout his little life.
"It's brought a lot more challenges forward this time around," Miriam said.
"He required a lot of blood, platelet and plasma transfusions, particularly throughout his bowel perforation surgery at five-days-old.
"Griffin needed a lot of products during that time and that blood saved his life."
Between the boys experiences and her own need for blood donations after complications in a significant abdominal surgery Miriam said it was irrefutable how vital blood donors really were.
"I had to get 32 units of blood myself after that (surgery) and it's not until you see all the blood bags piling up (that) you realise how important it is to give back," she said.
While the road is still long for both boys, Miriam hopes the family will be able to treasure their precious time together.
Advertisement
"The past four years have been really difficult and there have been (moments) when we have been separated for long periods of time," she said.
"But Griff has spent the most time at home (than) he ever has in the past and while we know that won't last forever, we're grateful for the time we have together.
"We're so thankful for the Royal Children's Hospital for all the support they have given us too, we couldn't have done it without them."
Miriam was also grateful for the love the family had received around Bendigo.
And last year, in October, this gratitude took the shape of a blood donation group, The Stannard Boys Lifeblood team, which Miriam created for those who wanted to give back.
Advertisement
"Over the last few years, we've had a lot of family and friends offer help and support and we've always told them we were fine, but (this is) a way to include everyone," she said.
OTHER STORIES:
Group donations allow up to eight people to give blood under a team name, and anyone can donate under the Maiden Gully's family team.
"While we know the blood won't go directly to the boys, we know people will be able to help millions just like us," Miriam said.
"It's been really hard over the past few years to get out and donate because of the pandemic, but we're hoping more people will be able to do their bit."
Advertisement
Currently, The Stannard Boys Lifeblood team has 30 donors who have made 30 blood donations and 57 plasma donations since October 2021.
To have your donation counted towards The Stannard Boys Lifeblood Team, let the donor centre staff know at you next donation or join via the Lifeblood App under the preference section.
If you're reading this it's because you're a loyal subscriber to the Bendigo Advertiser. If you want to get more out of your subscription join the discussion on the Bendigo Advertiser's subscriber group on Facebook today.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.