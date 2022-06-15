Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

New Getinge Marking Solution allows Bendigo Health techs to trace instruments across departments

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated June 15 2022 - 4:51am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FANCY: The new Getinge Marking Solution will see Bendigo Health instrument technicians trace the thousands of tray and instruments used in each of the health service's departments. Picture: KATE MONOTTI

Bendigo Health instrument technicians' ability to track the use of thousands of individual medical items has greatly improved with the acquisition of a new high-tech system.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.