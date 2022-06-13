Bendigo's tourism and accommodation sectors are continuing to thrive post-COVID lockdowns as people flocked to the city over the Queen's Birthday long weekend.
A number of events drew people to the region, which resulted in visitors struggling to find a place to stay around the city and forcing them to find refuge in neighbouring towns.
Midstate Mopars and Heathcote on Show were among the big attractions while the Merv Dean Memorial Tour cycling event catered for sports fans.
Bendigo Motels Association president Kristyn Slattery said while it was difficult for some, it was a big win for the industry.
"There were very limited beds available across the weekend and I believe they all but sold out most days," she said.
"I think most of us are flat out compared to pre-COVID times, which is amazing and very welcomed.
"We're certainly seeing a lot of Victorians move around the state and support local which is fantastic.
"We'd still like to see more of a shift towards direct bookings with properties, but there's definitely a move in that direction.
"People are understanding the importance of keeping their money local which is amazing for us."
Ms Slattery said busy weekends often create a ripple effect of success for many industries around Bendigo.
"Obviously when the motels are all booked out, it has a massive flow-on effect for the city," she said.
"People are spending two, three even four days in our beautiful city and region and spending their hard earned money on great experiences.
"Elvis: Direct from Graceland is obviously a massive drawcard at the moment, but we think Bendigo has a fair bit to offer and hopefully when the exhibition ends in July, we'll continue to see strong visitation as people visit the other attractions."
Over the long weekend, crowds gathered across the region for a number of events.
Artisan winemakers, chefs, brewers and musicians gathered in Heathcote over the weekend to share the love at Heathcote on Show.
About 300 Chrysler model vehicles were also in Bendigo at the weekend for the MidState Mopars.
And the rest of the year still has more to come.
"We're starting to look forward to the new GLOW light festival that will start in two weeks," Ms Slattery said. said.
"As moteliers, we love any activation that stimulates the overnight stay economy and again it has a significant flow on effect for the eateries and retail and attractions across the city.
"And once White Night comes back in September, we see hope to see everyone back again for more events like that."
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
