Celebrate the Lifeblood of Bendigo this National Blood Donor Week

They're the humble heroes who save and change lives - quite literally out of the goodness of their hearts.
This week, Australia's blood donors will be celebrated for their generosity.
Advertisement
Lifeblood spokesperson Shae Burns said National Blood Donor Week - which runs from June 13 to 19 - is an opportunity to recognise Bendigo's donors and inspire others.
"In Bendigo, our 4995 local donors are the lifeblood of our community," she said.
"One in three Bendigo residents will require blood products at some point in their lifetime, so we want to say a huge thank you to those amazing people, who make this possible.
"Australian patients receive the gift of life because ordinary people do an extraordinary thing. They roll up to help."
Lifeblood needs 140,000 more people to join the community of blood donors who save the lives of 1.5 million patients across Australia every year.
OTHER STORIES:
"We are calling on people to become the lifeblood of Australia, the lifeblood of their communities and the lifeblood of those 1.5 million patients who need blood every year," Ms Burns said.
"This week, we still need 200 Bendigo locals to roll up their sleeves and give blood.
"From cancer patients to road trauma victims, people with blood disorders, surgical patients and new mums - blood is needed somewhere in Australia every 18 seconds.
"It takes just an hour of your time to donate blood and every donation can help save up to three lives."
Book a donation at lifeblood.com.au, via the free DonateBlood app or by calling 13 14 95.
If you're reading this it's because you're a loyal subscriber to the Bendigo Advertiser. If you want to get more out of your subscription join the discussion on the Bendigo Advertiser's subscriber group on Facebook today.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.