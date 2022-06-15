In Our Time: Four decades of art from China and beyond - the Geoff Raby Collection spans a 35-year period from the mid-1980s, when Australian economist and diplomat Dr Geoff Raby AO assembled a trove of works by more than 75 artists working in China and in Australia, as members of the Chinese diaspora. Valued at $2 million and comprising 174 objects, the full Geoff Raby Collection was donated to La Trobe University in 2019.

