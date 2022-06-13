Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Wet weather brings joy to central Victorian farmers, but say more rain and La Nina could cause trouble

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated June 14 2022 - 2:00am, first published June 13 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RAINED OUT: Central Victorian farmers have mixed feelings about wet weather forecast. Picture: PIXABAY

Ceaseless praying from central Victorian farmers has seemingly made an impact as they get ready to enjoy their potentially successful third cropping season in a row.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.