Ceaseless praying from central Victorian farmers has seemingly made an impact as they get ready to enjoy their potentially successful third cropping season in a row.
But as experts predict the cold and wet La Nina could become Australia's "new norm", growers say it could cause more harm than good in the long run.
Campbell's Creek crop farmer Brendan Williams said he and a lot of others around the area would "never complain about rain", considering the dry spells farmers have faced in the past.
"We had two ripping seasons in a row and this one is shaping up to potentially be even better," he said.
"I know farmers can always think of something to complain about, but the weather isn't one of them this year.
"There have been some stages where it has been verging on too wet, but really I think most farmers would be saying the conditions are pretty ideal at the moment."
Mr Williams said substantial amounts of rain in the next few months could make situations difficult for farmers.
"We won't really be looking for a lot of rain for two months now because it's pretty cold, the soil profiles are full and the plants aren't very big so won't using a lot of moisture at the minute," he said.
"But most people will be wondering what spring will bring."
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, La Nina is a large-scale change in tropical Pacific Ocean temperatures that affects global weather patterns.
While every event is different, experts say residents can typically expect:
The bureau has predicted rainfall to likely be above median for much of Australia, but below median for south-west Tasmania from July until September this year.
In that same time frame, maximum temperatures are likely to be above median for northern, south-western and far south-eastern parts of Australia, but below median mostly elsewhere.
Minimum temperatures for July to September are also likely to be warmer than median for almost all of Australia.
The bureau has said the likelihood of a negative Indian Ocean Dipole, the weakening La Nina, warmer than average waters around northern Australia, and other localised drivers are likely to be influencing this outlook.
According to a study completed by UNSW professors, climate change is slowing down the conveyor belt of ocean currents that brings warm water from the tropics up to the North Atlantic.
They found the potential collapse of this system - called the Atlantic meridional overturning circulation - would shift the Earth's climate to a more La Nina-like state.
This would mean more flooding rains over eastern Australia and worse droughts and bushfire seasons over southwest United States.
Tandarra beef farmer John Twigg said while this could be good for some, residents in NSW and Queensland were coping the brunt of La Nina.
"If we keep getting seasons like this it's good, but the people up north won't," he said.
"There's a lot of moisture around and at the moment that's great for us, but if you get metres of rain like them, it's just not feasible."
Mr Twigg said while some experts are saying La Nina could be a permanent way of life across Australia, in his early days on the farm, wet years were common before drying out.
"I'm now 61 years old, but when I was about 12 I could remember years like this happening all the time," he said.
"A lot of the crops used to get drowned out and you'd sew lucerne and it would get washed away, but then the cycle would change and everything would dry out.
"I think it's just a matter of saying I don't think it will stay like this forever.
"The weather changes from year to year, we went through 10 years of drought and now we've got our third year which is looking to be a good one.
"We just have to be happy when we have good years and buckle up try and hang on when it's not."
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
