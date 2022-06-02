THE CITY of Greater Bendigo is urging people to go out as the nights draw down.
Council's newly launched winter program includes new event 'GLOW - Bendigo After Dark', which it is billing as a nightly sensory experience taking place over three weeks in Rosalind Park.
Audio-visual specialists at Power AV will install 11 features in the park for the paid ticket event.
The council's Ignite winter program has a host of other events including Heathcote on Show, which will take place over the Queen's Birthday long weekend and July's Barrel Wine Tasting weekend.
The Australian Sheep and Wool Show will return in mid July at the Prince of Wales Showgrounds and Bendigo on the Hop will take place on August 27.
In Lyttleton Terrace's Lyttle Eat Street, food venues are planning Slow Smoking Saturdays, while elsewhere Bendigo Tourism members are planning a host of events including a whiskey experience, a Vignerons Long Lunch and even a "croissant masterclass".
For more details on the Ignite winter program and to book tickets for GLOW, click here.
