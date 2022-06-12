St John of God Raphael Services in Bendigo is joining other campuses to help raise awareness of men's perinatal mental health through it's new photo competition.
Staff hope by holding Healthy Men, Healthy Minds, they will be able to steer these men to the free emotional support available to new dads who might be struggling.
"There's no manual for becoming a new parent, so Men's Health Week is a great opportunity to raise awareness of men's mental health and the emotional challenges they could face when they become a father," St John of God Raphael Services Victorian west manager Danny Stone said.
"We want to let them know that free help is available if they find they are struggling while their partner is pregnant or after their baby is born."
Residents are encouraged to take a snap of the special moments between a child and a significant man in their lives and enter it in the competition for the opportunity to win a DJI Mini SE drone or one of two $50 Coles Group and Myer vouchers.
By asking people to submit a photo of their child and a significant man in their life, SJOG Raphael Services hopes to highlight the importance of men being able to engage emotionally with their child or grandchild and build a strong bond.
Community Mental Health Services director Anna-Marie Thompson says up to one in 10 men experience anxiety or depression when they welcome a new baby or when their partner is pregnant.
"New dads may experience perinatal mental illness even if their partner does not, and they're twice as likely to experience perinatal mental illness if their partner is suffering," she said.
"Male role models come in all shapes and sizes, but the relationship between a child and the significant man in their life is crucial to shaping their understanding of the world."
Ms Thompson said it was important to be aware of the symptoms of perinatal anxiety and depression so you could recognise them in yourself, your partner, friends and family members, and encourage them to seek help.
"Through Healthy Men, Healthy Minds, we want to let dads and other male role models know that it's okay to ask for help if they're struggling with the emotional challenges of parenting.," she said.
"Accessing the right support early can help parents get their family life off to the best start possible."
The Healthy Men, Healthy Minds photo competition will run from June 13 until 26.
A public vote will choose 10 finalists and a panel of judges will select the winners which will be announced on July 7 on the St John of God Health Care website and Facebook page.
For more information and to enter the competition, visit sjog.org.au/healthymen
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
