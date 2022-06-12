A Keilor Downs driver has had his licence suspended after allegedly driving with a blood alcohol content more than three times the legal limit in Wycheproof over the weekend.
Police stopped a Toyota Hiace van at a preliminary testing site on Broadway around 1pm.
The 48-year-old driver underwent a preliminary breath test which allegedly indicated alcohol on his breath.
He was subsequently taken to the Wycheproof Police Station where he underwent a breath test which allegedly returned a breath alcohol reading of .172, almost three and a half times the legal limit.
The driver's licence has been suspended and the man will be summonsed to appear in Court at a later date.
The intercept was part of Operation Regal, a four-day state-wide road policing effort to reduce road trauma and target poor driving behaviour.
Operation Regal commenced at 12:01am Friday 10 June and will conclude at 23:59pm on Monday 13 June 2022.
Political and general news reporter for The Bendigo Advertiser. contact: neve.brissenden@austcommunitymedia.com.au
