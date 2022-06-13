New website offers Victorian irrigators broader digital tool kit

VICTORIAN irrigators are now privy to a new web tool which could help them make better decisions when updating or installing new irrigation systems.
Agriculture Victoria has partnered with North Central Catchment Management Authority (CMA) and Goulburn Broken CMA to update the Irrigation System Selection and Design Guidelines website.
The new website has a broad range of irrigation resources including new instructional videos, animations, podcasts, drone footage, information notes and case studies to maximise irrigators' ability to access information.
Agriculture Victoria senior irrigation extension officer Rabi Maskey said the web-based tool will assist irrigators and service providers to make better decisions when selecting new, or considering improvements to their existing irrigation systems.
"The updated website provides answers to more than 90 frequently asked questions, packaged under five key steps, and will guide users through a logical decision-making process," Mr Maskey said.
The website has been tested with potential target audiences, including service providers and irrigators and outlined five key steps.
1. What do I want to achieve?
2. What are my farm's features and constraints?
3. What irrigation options should I consider?
4. What needs to be included in my design and management and what will it cost?
5. What option best meets my goal?
Mr Maskey said each of these steps includes detail and description to assist users in their decision-making process, in an easy to follow approach.
"Ultimately, it is our aim that irrigators will be better informed when making decisions on what irrigation system best suits their needs and assist them to better manage their irrigation risks," he said.
The updated tool can be accessed here.
Political and general news reporter for The Bendigo Advertiser. contact: neve.brissenden@austcommunitymedia.com.au
