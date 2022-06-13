Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

New website offers Victorian irrigators broader digital tool kit

Neve Brissenden
By Neve Brissenden
Updated June 13 2022 - 8:22am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WEB EDUCATION: Irrigators can now access a broad range of resources to help them make decisions about their farming. Picture: FILE

VICTORIAN irrigators are now privy to a new web tool which could help them make better decisions when updating or installing new irrigation systems.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Neve Brissenden

Neve Brissenden

Journalist

Political and general news reporter for The Bendigo Advertiser. contact: neve.brissenden@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.