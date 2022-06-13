Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo Indigenous leader Raylene Harradine uncertain on Treaty Authority negotiations, but hopeful

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated June 13 2022 - 7:24am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CAMPAIGNER: First Peoples' Assembly member Raylene Harradine. Picture: NONI HYETT

AN INDIGENOUS leader says difficult conversations are welcome as state parliament edges closure to allowing an independent Treaty umpire.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.